Nigeria: Fubara Vows to Probe Wike's Administration

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has vowed to probe the administration of his predecessor Nyesom Wike amidst the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Mr Fubara said this on Monday while swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the new Attorney Genea and Commissioner for Justice in the state, according to a press statement from the governor's spokesperson, Nelson Chukwudi.

Mr Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, replaced the former commissioner of justice, Zachaeus Adangor, an ally of Mr Wike, who resigned his appointment in April after he was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The oil-rich Rivers State has been thrown into a protracted political crisis since last year after lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike, who is now the FCT minister, initiated a plot to remove Governor Fubara from office.

Read the press statement from Governor Fubara's spokesperson below:

WE'LL SET UP PANEL OF INQUIRY ON GOVERNANCE IN RIVERS - GOV FUBARA

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, hinted of plans to set up a judicial panel of inquiry soon to investigate how the affairs of governance were conducted in the State before he assumed office.

Governor Fubara gave the hint at the swearing in of Mr Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the State at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Governor said he was bringing the Attorney-General on board at a critical time that there were lots of legal matters that needed to be tackled, with bravery and courage.

He said, "So, my brother, Dagogo Iboroma, you are going to be the brand new Attorney-General of our dear State. SSG, give him his letter, he is the Attorney-General.

"Why are we bringing you at this very critical time? We have a lot of issues around us. We believe that you are not going to be the one that when they send service to you, you go and file "nolle prosequi" or you go and file one thing that would kill us here."

Governor Fubara further said: "Let me also say this, you have a big task. We will be setting up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the affairs of governance. So, brace up, I am not going back on it.

"Please, defend us. We know that you are going to defend us because your record is clean. You are a gentleman and peaceful. You are not a noise maker. People like you are endowed, and they have the fear of God."

Governor Fubara reiterated that though he thought the political crisis he considered as a problem within a family would have been resolved but regretted that there had been no headway out of it.

The Governor emphasised that though it was unfortunate, his administration has moved forward because there is now a well- constituted State House of Assembly to discharge legislative duties, and a seasoned lawyer appointed as the Attorney-General of the State.

"I am happy that this is happening today to mark the beginning of a new era in our administration.

"When I said that I had a reason for being patient, it is because I know that we are all from one family. And if we have a disagreement, no matter how bad it is, it should be resolved amicably.

"But it has become very clear that this disagreement, there is no way to resolve it amicably. And for a lot of reasons, there are visible evidence that there is sabotage, deliberate attempt to sabotage this administration.

"For that reason, we have to move forward. And, moving forward, if it means taking decisions that are going to hurt anybody, we are not going back on the protection of the interest of Rivers people."

Governor Fubara took a swipe at a former Attorney-General, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, who as the chief law officer of the State, indulged in sabotaging the same administration he served.

"It is good that you were already a SAN before your appointment. This means that you're a very thorough lawyer and has earned your appointment. Not like the one we had here, who while in office, they went to pay money to get SAN. When you become a SAN, the only thing you will do is to sabotage government.

"Instead of you to close your mouth, you go publicly to claim that you are a learned person. But go publicly to tell people that you were the Chief Law Officer.

"Chief Law Officer? You were here and you went to stand before a magistrate court. At that time, you didn't remember that you were a Chief Law Officer, going against the ethics of your job. Like I said, you will get your reward, not in the next world, but in this world."

The Governor also said that God does not make mistakes when He elevates any person to whatever level, and dismissed talks to that effect, claiming that it was a mistake that he became Governor.

Signed

Nelson Chukwudi

Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governor

Monday, May 13, 2024.