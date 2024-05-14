Nigeria: Police Arrest Famous Singer for Allegedly Cyberstalking, Harassing Benin Crown Prince

The singer allegedly harassed and cyber-stalked Mr Ewuare for years and has repeatedly published lies against him on her Instagram story since 2020.

The crown prince of Benin, Ezelekhae Ewuare, has reportedly gotten singer Cynthia Morgan arrested by the Nigerian police for cyberstalking and harassment. A video of the singer's arrest surfaced online on Monday.

Mr Ewuare is the son and heir apparent of the Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II.

Cynthia was a once-famous dancehall musician known for hits such as "Don't Break My Heart" and "Lead Me On," which received massive airplay and positive reviews from critics.

On 22 August 2013, the singer signed a recording contract with Northside Entertainment Inc., owned by Jude 'Engees' Okoye, the elder brother of the disbanded PSquare.

The singer allegedly harassed and cyber-stalked Mr Ewuare for years and has repeatedly published lies against him on her Instagram story since 2020 and claimed he appears in her dreams.

Cynthia's arrest followed a petition filed by the prince's lawyer, Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwam of Ekikhalo Chambers, addressed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye.

Mr Uwensuyi-Edosomwam asked the commissioner to caution the 32-year-old from further contacting the prince or continuing cyberstalking and harassing him.

Offences

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prince Ewuare's counsel said she (Cynthia) repeatedly tried to reach his client using various means and lines. However, on 3 May 2024, she again texted him.

His lawsuit partly read: "Our client informed us that she had made several attempts to contact him through various lines, which he immediately blocked to avoid any contact with her.

He said she recently reached out again by text on 3 May 2024, and said incoherent things. "For example, she stated, amongst other things, 'I know true love surpasses all, but you have never shown me this true love in real life? So why are you in my dreams?"'

Allegations

In November 2023, the singer alleged she was romantically involved with the crown prince and accused him of bewitching her and spiritually suffocating her.

She pointed out instances where he allegedly slapped her, engaged in physical altercations, and purportedly cast spells to prevent her from marrying someone else.

Cynthia described how he caused her physical and spiritual distress. She vowed that he wouldn't go free for trying to waste her time figuring out where she went wrong. The singer claimed that all she wanted was his love and understanding.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Gosh, humans are wicked. I have learnt never to be too private or protect a bad person, thinking they will change. Now, you are going to make me grant a proper interview."

The crown prince, who reacted to the singer's Instagram rants, vowed to sue her.