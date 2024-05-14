Nigerian Govt Considers Introducing Wage System for Workers

An official says, under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages.

The Federal Government is formulating an innovative wage system that would be based on employee's productivity, Nasir Raji-Mustapha, Director-General, National Productivity Centre (NPC), said on Monday in Abuja.

He said this during an interactive session with Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN).

"We are in the process of developing a Productivity-based Wage System that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their effort, irrespective of their grade level.

"Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages," he said.

He, however, said that the centre was collaborating with the organised labour to ensure that they support and contribute their inputs to the new proposal for a productivity-led wage system.

He said that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage would be to engage stakeholders to consider and make inputs before presentation to the federal government for its consideration and adoption.

He said the centre was collaborating with international agencies and organisations to ensure that productivity and skills of Nigerian workers are greatly improved to impact positively on the economy.

He said that productivity was a key factor in the growth of the country's economy.

Mr Raji-Mustapha said that the centre had done a lot in the area of productivity promotion and advocacy for youths, especially the corps members at NYSC camps.

The director-general added that the NPC has resucitated preaching and promoting productivity at the NYSC camps.

He said the centre has improved on its innovative "Productivity Lecture series for the Ministries and Departments and Agencies (MDAs)".

Patrick Abulu, acting chairman of the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria, urged the the director-general to continue to support journalists to make their jobs easy in reporting actvities of the centre.

(NAN)