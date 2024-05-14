Cote d'Ivoire: The United States of America and Côte d'Ivoire Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Collaboration On Countering Foreign State Information Manipulation

29 April 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Today, U.S. Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire Jessica Davis Ba and Ivoirian Minister for Foreign Affairs Léon Kacou Adom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation between the United States and Côte d'Ivoire on countering foreign state information manipulation.

Foreign state information manipulation, which includes disinformation and propaganda, is a transnational security threat that can create or exploit divisions within and among countries, imperil election integrity, and undermine public trust in government. This MOU highlights the shared recognition between the two countries of the threat all democratic societies face. Through this MOU, the United States and Côte d'Ivoire intend to collaborate on strategies to fill capacity gaps, expand information sharing, and align policies along the five key action areas established in the U.S. Department of State's Framework to Counter Foreign State Information Manipulation.

This historic MOU, the first MOU on countering foreign state information manipulation between the United States and an African partner country, demonstrates how bilateral cooperation can help build a stronger, more resilient information ecosystem.

