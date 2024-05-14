Nigeria: New Police Commissioner Assumes Duty in Anambra, Assures of Security

The new commissioner of police in Anambra State said there was the need to work with other security agencies for a well-coordinated response to insecurity in the state.

Mr Itam said this when he addressed "strategic officers" of the command in Awka, the state capital, on Monday.

The police commissioner said that on his watch, respective area commands and tactical units must reposition officers and men for an improved and better security service delivery in the state.

Mr Itam also charged police officers to be more responsive and committed to duty, and directed the creation of training officers at the area command levels to retrain officers serving in the police divisions in areas of police duties, musketry, and otherwise.

The commissioner later paid a visit to the supervisory commander of the zone, Godwin Aghaulor, an assistant inspector general of police who is in charge of Zone 13, Anambra and Enugu state commands.

The visit was to notify Mr Aghaluor of his assumption of office and also to familiarise with senior officers of the zone.

(NAN)