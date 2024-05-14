Nigeria: NNPC Ltd/First E&p Joint Venture Launches 'Impact First' Initiative, Donates Over N50m to NGOs

press release

The 'Impact FIRST' programme is designed to provide much needed support to NGOs that are addressing critical issues ranging from healthcare access, education access, poverty alleviation and empowerment initiatives for vulnerable people and disadvantaged groups across the country.

The NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (JV), in line with its commitment to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it the most, has donated over fifty million naira to five outstanding NGOs through its newly launched 'Impact FIRST' initiative. The initiative was launched with an official grant presentation ceremony which was held at Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

The 'Impact FIRST' programme is designed to provide much needed support to NGOs that are addressing critical issues ranging from healthcare access, education access, poverty alleviation and empowerment initiatives for vulnerable people and disadvantaged groups across the country. For this maiden edition of the initiative, The IREDE Foundation, Cerebral Palsy Centre, OISA Foundation, Human Development Initiatives (HDI) and Niola Cancer Care Foundation emerged as beneficiaries of financial grants.

The selection of the beneficiary organisations followed a rigorous selection process which kicked off with nominations of deserving charities by the Joint Venture's stakeholders.

At the event, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti commended the selfless work of the beneficiaries of the IMPACT FIRST grant. Mr Wunti, represented by Deputy Manager, External Relations, NUIMS, Mrs Edith Lawson said, "NNPC Ltd is a firm believer in the power of corporate social responsibility. We are committed to working alongside our partners to make tangible differences in the lives of those who need it the most.

"Our support extends far beyond donations, it encompasses sustainable initiatives that foster long-term economic empowerment and social progress.Through our strategic partnership with FIRST E&P and other partners, we have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact that corporate social responsibilities have had".

Also speaking on the initiative, the Executive Director, Corporate Services FIRST E&P, Mr Emmanuel Etomi said, "As an organisation, we remain committed to contributing towards improving societal well-being and socio-economic development; and we firmly believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement in driving positive change. While corporate organisations like ours strive to make meaningful contributions to societal wellbeing, we recognise the limitations of our resources, expertise, and reach.

"We believe that NGOs are instrumental in addressing the diverse and complex needs of our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Through partnerships such as these that we seek to extend our collective impact and better address the multifaceted challenges facing our society."

The IREDE Foundation, notable for providing custom-made prosthetic limbs to child amputees, received a N20,450,000 grant which will enable the foundation to provide prosthetic limbs to child amputees. The foundation also provides psycho-social support and rehabilitation for these children.The Cerebral Palsy Centre, the first organisation in Nigeria dedicated to working with children with cerebral palsy and established in 2010, got a grant of N10, 000,000 to continue providing quality therapy and care for children living with Cerebral Palsy.

Also, the OISA Foundation known for transforming lives through education and healthcare interventions received a grant of N10,000,000 to support initiatives ranging from scholarship programmes for indigent children to the establishment of digital innovation learning hubs. The Human Development Initiatives (HDI) which aims to empower vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, across Nigeria got a grant of N10, 000,000 which would support them to provide vocational skills training to widows in selected regions.

Lastly, the Niola Cancer Care Foundation, renowned for championing colon cancer awareness talks and screening, got a grant of N3, 000,000 to expand its colon cancer awareness and screening efforts and provide medical support for colon cancer patients.

In her acceptance speech, Crystal Chigbu, Founder of IREDE Foundation expressed gratitude to NNPCLtd& FIRST E&P for the opportunity to be one of the beneficiaries of the grant, explaining that more than 10 children will be provided with prosthetic limbs from the Grant received.

Earlier in the year, the NNPCLtd/FIRST E&P Joint Venture organized a health outreach that impacted over 3,400 residents of its 11 host communities in Bayelsa State including Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ekeni, Fishtown, Foropa, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Sangana, Oginibiri, Okumbiri, and Okumbiribeleu.