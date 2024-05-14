Nigeria: Suspected Robber Arrested in Bank With IED After Demanding N100m

The yet unidentified man had approached a teller with a note demanding N100 million

A young man was on Monday arrested with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his tummy at a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) in Dadinkowa, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sources said the yet unidentified man had approached a teller with a note demanding to be handed N100m or he would detonate the explosive.

"Understanding the demand of the suspect, the bank teller quickly communicated the situation to their supervisor, who promptly alerted bank security to open the emergency exit for people to run. Thereafter, customers were alerted to leave the banking hall for their safety," a worker in the bank told PREMIUM TIMES.

"Realising that customers had started running out of the bank hall, he also joined them but was arrested by the bank security guards who later called in the anti-bomb squad. On their arrival, they took the man to Rantya police station for further investigation."

The bank staff, however, suspected that the suspected robber could enter the bank without triggering a security alarm at the door because the IED on his body was fake.

It was not immediately clear if the man was acting alone or as a member of a terror group.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson of the state police in Plateau State, Alabo Alfred, had yet to respond to questions on the incident.