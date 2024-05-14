Gambia: Minimum Wage for Workers Proposed By Unions

May Day was not an ordinary day for workers. The unions took it as a day of their own. They informed the public that the authorities have told them of the efforts they are making to restore the joint industrial council. Foroyaa will contact the ministry of trade to find out how far they have gone to revive the joint industrial council. The key demand of the union is the minimum wage. Foroyaa will contact the union leaders to find out the type of consultation they are involved in to determine the minimum wage for the working people.

It is anticipated that if the joint industrial council is revitalized, it would be able to promote the realization of the demand of the unionists. Organized labour is the only force capable of protecting the workers so that their wages and working conditions will be fit for purpose.