Gambia: Minimum Wage for Workers Proposed By Unions

14 May 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

May Day was not an ordinary day for workers. The unions took it as a day of their own. They informed the public that the authorities have told them of the efforts they are making to restore the joint industrial council. Foroyaa will contact the ministry of trade to find out how far they have gone to revive the joint industrial council. The key demand of the union is the minimum wage. Foroyaa will contact the union leaders to find out the type of consultation they are involved in to determine the minimum wage for the working people.

It is anticipated that if the joint industrial council is revitalized, it would be able to promote the realization of the demand of the unionists. Organized labour is the only force capable of protecting the workers so that their wages and working conditions will be fit for purpose.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.