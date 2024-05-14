Lesotho: Dry Season for Bantu

Vodacom Premier League champions BANTU FC will end this season without anything new to add into their trophies' cabinet.

This, after they were officially kicked out of the title race by their longtime foes, Lioli over the weekend.

Lioli beat beat Bantu 1-nil in a VPL match at Mohale's Hoek, DiFA Stadium on Sunday.

Lioli's Jerry Kamela goal from the penalty spot was enough to earn Lioli the important three points to deny Bantu their title defence.

Following the loss, Bantu can only finish the season in position 3, which they are currently occupying with 56 points.

With two games left, Matlama and Lioli are tied at the top of the table with 64 points apiece. Despite the tie, Matlama are at the pole position due to a better goal difference of +35 against Lioli's +31.

That says even if Bantu can win all their remaining games against CCX and LMPS FC, it will only reach 62 points.

Having now failed to defend the title won last season, it means the Mafeteng giants have failed to defend two trophies this season.

In March this year Bantu failed to defend the People's Cup annual soccer tournament title at Mants'onyane in Thaba-Tseka.

Bantu had won the tournament in 2023. The People's Cup 2024 champions are Matlama.

Meanwhile, the VPL title is now firmly between Matlama and Lioli, who are yet to face each other on the last day of the campaign.

The match will be played at Bambatha Ts'ita Sport Arena in Maseru on 18 May.

The league title will likely be decided on that day.

Before that final match, Lioli will this coming Saturday, take a trip to Maputsoe DiFA Stadium to face Lifofane, while Matlama will on Sunday take on LCS at LCS Ground in Maseru.

Lioli and Matlama are not only targeting the premier league title. They also want to produce top goal scorers at the end of the race.

Matlama's Jane Thabants'o is currently leading the top goal scorers' chart with 17 goals.

He is followed by Lioli's Tumelo Khutlang with 16 goals under his name.

There is also Limkowking University (LU)'s Lemohang Lints'a who has 16 goals.

Meanwhile another Mafeteng side, Naughty Boys are officially relegated to the A Division League, following their 2-3 loss to LCS on Sunday at Leshoboro Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rooted at the bottom of the log standings with 10 points, they cannot survive the chop even if they win their two remaining games against LMPS FC and Lijabatho FC.

Naughty Boys who finished last in position 16 with 8 points, are behind CCX who are on position 15 with 18 points.

Even if they win their remaining games, Naughty Boys can only reach a maximum of 16 points.

Also in the relegation battle, CCX, ACE Maseru and Manonyane. One of them will likely join Naughty Boys in the A Division are still not safe, as there should be one more team to join Naughty Boys in the A Division.

ACE Maseru are in position 14, with 18 points while Manonyane are on 13th with 19 points.

Weekend full fixtures

Saturday

Lifofane vs Lioli @ DiFA Maputsoe

LMPS vs Naughty Boys @ PTC Ground

Liphakoe vs Manonyane @ LCS Ground

Limkokwing University vs ACE Maseru @ Ratjomose Ground

Sunday

CCX vs Bantu @ DiFA Maputsoe

Lijabatho vs LDF @ Morija Ground

Machokha vs Linare @ Ratjomose Ground

LCS vs Matlama @ LCS Ground

Log as at 6 May 2024