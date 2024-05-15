Nigeria: We've Been Dumped After Elections - APC Women Leaders

Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday protested at the party's national secretariat over what they described as being used and dumped.

They expressed their grievances over their exclusion from the distribution of palliatives and appointments post-elections, accusing the party of using and abandoning them after the 2023 elections.

Led by their president, Patricia Yakubu, the women claimed they had been sidelined since the campaigns concluded in 2023. Despite their efforts and sacrifices, they said they have not been acknowledged or included in the party's plans.

Yakubu, addressing their concerns, noted that they were at the party's headquarters to express their continued support for the national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. However, she highlighted the neglect they faced, despite the risks and losses endured during the campaigns.

"Since after the elections, Your Excellency may note that only one bag of rice and one paper wrapper were given to the state women leaders from the national secretariat of the party," Mrs. Yakubu stated.

"Even the palliatives that were distributed were not given to the women leaders for onward distribution to the grassroots. We party women leaders waited and waited to no avail; very sad."

Recalling the sacrifices they made during the election, she said, "The house of one of us was demolished on election day by the opposition party in her state to distract her from canvassing votes for the party. The son of one of us was kidnapped a day before the presidential election. Another woman was detained at the police station for three days on election day. One of us was involved in a ghastly motor accident during the campaign because they did not want to hear of APC in her community and is still in and out of the hospital."

Yakubu also mentioned that many women leaders had their cars damaged, with some losing their personal vehicles entirely during the campaigns, leaving them without transportation.

"The women have not been compensated for all their pains and sacrifices; we are feeling neglected," she emphasized.

The APC state women leaders appealed to Ganduje to intervene and address their grievances.

Responding, Ganduje urged the women to continue to work for the party.