Nigeria: Explosion Hits Shell Gas Facility in Bayelsa

Multiple explosions rocked the gas processing plant operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) at Gbarain, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, were on Tuesday, raising concerns of gas export disruptions.

The gas plant feeds the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) export terminal in Bonny Island, Rivers.

A community source who spoke to newsmen on telephone, said that the explosion occurred on a pipeline feeding the gas plant.

A resident of the area, Mr Jessie David, said the explosion was traced to a pipeline attacked by suspected vandals which led to explosions and eruption of thick smoke and gaseous emission.

He explained that the operator of the plant was alerted and the line was isolated and the pressure came down.

SPDC Spokesman, Mr Michael Adande, who confirmed the incident, noted that it occurred near the facility and that the cause was yet to be ascertained.

He said: "We are actively monitoring reports of smoke detected near our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa State. While the source appears to be external to our facility, we are in close communication with regulatory authorities to investigate the incident and ensure the safety of the surrounding communities."