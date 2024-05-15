Nigeria: Kidnappers Delay Ransom Talks, Ask for Foodstuff, Cough Syrups From Victims' Families

The abductors of 13 villagers in the Piko community in Shere ward of Bwari Area Council of the FCT have told families of the abducted victims to provide them foodstuffs and cough syrups before negotiation on ransom would begin.

City & Crime had reported that kidnappers last Thursday, invaded Piko community and whisked away 13 villagers including two female adults in the area.

Speaking with our reporter through telephone on Sunday, a relation of some of the victims, Shedrack Samuel, said the leader of the kidnappers called on Friday, and demanded for the foodstuffs.

He said, "The kidnappers' leader called through the phone but instead of asking for ransom, he was talking about foodstuffs and cough syrups.

"When the man he called pleaded with him that the victims are poor local people, the bandits' leader said they are only interested in foodstuffs and cough syrups at the moment. And that the issue of ransom will follow later."

Samuel said the abduction of the villagers had thrown the entire community into confusion since last week, especially among the victims' families and relations.

He also disclosed that four villagers who were abducted three weeks ago at the neighboring Dnaboyi community also under Shere ward have regained their freedom.

He said families of the victims were able to raise an undisclosed ransom before they were set free on Saturday morning at a forest in Kaduna State.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, when contacted, said she would find out to get details about the release of the victims and get back to our reporter but she did not up till the time of filling the report yesternight.