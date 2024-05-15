Nigerian-British Boxer Sherif Lawal Dies of Head Injury

14 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A London based Nigerian-British boxer, Sherif Lawal, has died of head injury sustained during his professional debut.

The 29-year-old was knocked down by a blow to the head from Portuguese opponent Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday at Harrow Leisure Centre, London, the UK.

According to CBS, the referee waved it off to allow paramedics to attend to Lawal, and was rushed to hospital but died.

The British Boxing Board of Control commiserates with Lawal's family, adding that his demise was tragic.

"The British Boxing Board of Control sends their condolences to the family of Sherifdeen Lawal following his tragic passing after his Boxing contest on Sunday," the board posted on social media on Monday.

"The thoughts of all those involved in Boxing in Great Britain are with them at this difficult time," the BBBC added.

Also, Warren Boxing Management wrote on social media: "We would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif's family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time."

