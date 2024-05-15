Nigeria: ASUU Gives Govt, States 2 Weeks Deadline to Address Grievances

Abuja — The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the Federal and state governments two weeks to respond to its grievances over welfare and funding of universities or face a decisive action.

The union condemned what it described as the seeming refusal of the federal and state governments to decisively address all outstanding issues with the union.

In addition, the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU rejected all the alleged ongoing illegalities and fragrant violations of university autonomy as a result of non-reinstatement/reconstitution of governing councils.

Speaking at a press conference held at the union's headquarters in Abuja, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said that the lecturers have waited for almost a year for the Federal Government to address pending issues but to no avail.

He said that Nigerians should hold the Federal and state governments responsible should the issue of non-appointment of university councils snow-balls into a major industrial action.

ASUU called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the urgent review and signing of the agreement reached by the late Prof. Lulu Brigs negotiation committee.

Among the grievances listed by ASUU are: the non-constitution of university councils since one year, review of the 2009 FG-ASUU agreement, payment of revitalization fund for public universities, earned academic allowances, withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and third party deductions of members.

Other grievances include: allegations of illegal recruitment, proliferation of public universities/abuse of universities' rules and processes, Treasury Single Account and the new IPPIS.

The ASUU president, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting held between Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 13, 2024, said that the union, "will reconvene its NEC meeting after two weeks to review the situation and take a decisive action to address the issues".

Details later...