Nigeria: Osihmen, Chukwueze, Others Sustain Injuries Ahead of Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

14 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Barely 12 hours after Super Eagles Striker Samuel Chukwueze sustained injury while playing for AC Milan On Monday, May 13, 2024, Victor Osihmen has sustained injury while playing for Napoli FC.

Evidently Bruno Onyemaechi's knee injury has ruled him out for the remaining games of the season which means that the defender stands no chance of being a part of the 2024 qualifiers ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

With Nigeria's Super Eagles in the Group C of the qualifiers currently behind Rwanda and South Africa, Victor Osihmen, Samuel Chukwueze, Bruno Inyemaechi, Tyrone Ebuehi, Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi may not go with Finidi George for the gualification games.

However, a statement from Napoli has said that Osimhen has undergone a recovery work for a muscle strain, which means he could be available for the Super Eagles in June.

