Nigeria: Exclusive Networks Inaugurates West African Office in Lagos

Exclusive Networks, a global cyber security specialist organisation, recently, inaugurated it's West African office in Victoria Island, Lagos, with the aim of creating job opportunities and contributing to the technology landscape in the country.

Speaking with journalists at the opening ceremony, the Group Managing Director for Africa, Anton Jacobzs explained that its goal is to be the distributor of choice within the African region, adding that it has doing business in Nigeria remotely in the last 15 years.

The inauguration of the new office, he said, was also due to its increasing market share and clientele base.

"We are a cybersecurity focused entity. We will be bringing the most relevant expertise and skills. So the experience is to help our partners access business from a cybersecurity perspective, which add values to them.

"We are in Nigeria for the long run, we have been operating remotely and people are on ground. I think that in order to be relevant, you need to be present."

Jacobzs stated that the organisation boasts of highly skilled people and partners; and in 2023, it achieved a business turnover of £5 billion.

"Exclusive Networks is listed on the French stock exchange. It is a compliant organisation with 22,000 partners, offices in 43 countries and render services in 173 countries with well over 2,000 staff."

He described Nigeria as a big market, saying that its job is to assist the IT companies to exceed and ensure that users can deliver the same services.

The managing director however, expressed concern about the challenge of the US dollar and the local currency saying that most times services have to be paid for in US dollars within 30 to 40 days.

"That process is being reviewed extensively. We have spoken to a lot of our partners, ultimately, we want to ensure that we do it right with our vendors and we become a partner to work with across west Africa region," Jacobzs stated.

The Regional Manager for West Africa, Wisdom Asisah emphasised on the significance of the West African office saying, "We are a global company and we are growing. We have been transacting for sometime remotely and we felt the need to invest more in the country because we see a lot of potentials in creating more jobs and opportunities and bringing solutions to bear in the country."