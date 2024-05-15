Nigeria: Federal Govt Approves N66bn for Projects in FCT

Over N66 billion has been approved by the Federal Government for project execution in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of State FCT, Mariya Mahmud disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mahmud said a contract worth N51.03 billion was awarded to Planet Project Limited for the development of a bus terminal and other transportation facilities within the FCT.

Secondly, she said approval was given for the award of a N7.26 billion contract to Visible Construction Limited for the construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

Mahmud said FEC approved the third contract for the provision of security operations and maintenance of backup generators for streetlights along presidential routes and Villa Gate 8 in the federal capital city.

The contract valued at N412.35 million was awarded to Messiah Contract People Limited.

In the same vein, a N7.6 billion contract was approved for the upgrade of Koita-Igbu Road in Kwali Area Council with El Emad Nigeria Limited.