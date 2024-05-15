Nigeria: Court Sentences Teacher to Life Imprisonment for Raping 7-Yr-Old in Ogun

14 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

A 47-year-old secondary school teacher, Mr Ojo Ezekiel has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 7-year-old girl in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Justice Abiodun Akinyemi of Ogun State High Court delivered the judgement on Monday almost two years after the convict was first arraigned on July 1, 2022.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Olusegun Olaitan earlier told the Court during trial, that the victim's mother had questioned her daughter thoroughly after discovering some abnormalities in her genitals while bathing her.

The minor, who was initially hesitant later confessed to her mother that she was sexually abused by Mr Ezekiel, a teacher in a secondary close to the victim's primary school.

The prosecution also tendered a series of medical results as exhibits to prove that the victim had indeed been assaulted and that the convict molested her after school hours in his car on four occasions.

He further told the court during the trial that Mr Ezekiel also threatened to beat her up if she told anyone about what happened.

The judge then pronounced the defendant guilty and convicted him to life in prison.

