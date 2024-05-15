Nigeria: NAF Expecting 48 New Aircraft, Says Spokesman

14 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said the NAF was expecting 48 more aircraft to boost its operations.

He disclosed this while briefing journalists on the forthcoming Nigerian Air Force 60th anniversary with the theme, "Nigerian Air Force at 60: Leveraging Strategic Partnerships in Aerospace Innovations for Regional Security", billed to take place between May 23 - 24, 2024.

He said the 48 aircraft when inducted into the Service's order of battle inventory, will boost it capacity to effectively cover all parts of the country.

"We are expecting delivery of 48 new aircraft. If you talk of strength and number. A lot is going to change, if we spread all these aircraft across the country, definitely a lot is going to change. The effect and impact will be felt across the country. So, moving forward, you are going to see more changes, you are going to see a much more formidable NAF that can cover the whole country. All those ungoverned spaces that criminals have continued to take advantage of. We're an Air Force too that is modernising," he stated.

