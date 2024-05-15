Nigeria: Wafu B U17 Championship - Nigeria's Golden Eaglets Pass Age Test

press release

The Confederation of African Football, on Tuesday, declared that all 20 players presented by Nigeria for the WAFU B U17 Championship starting in Accra, Ghana, on Wednesday had passed the examination with flying colours.

The declaration of eligibility of all the 20 players is testimony that the tests conducted on the players by the Nigeria Football Federation before the team's departure were perfect, and sets the tone for the country to have an entire squad to defend the title she won last year, also in Ghana.

An ecstatic Head Coach Manu Garba said: "We are happy about the results. Having the whole squad prosecute the tournament somewhat puts our minds at rest.

"The players have been responding to training. The weather is similar to what we experienced in Abuja before our departure. Our primary objective is to get one of the two tickets from here to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations. We will focus on the matches one at a time. For now, we are focused on our opening game against Burkina Faso on Thursday."

The Eaglets begin their defence of the title when they confront their counterparts from Burkina Faso at the University Stadium on Thursday, 16 May with kickoff set for 3 pm Ghana time (4 pm Nigeria time), before matches against Niger Republic on Sunday, 19 May (6 pm Ghana, 7 pm Nigeria) and Togo on Wednesday, 22 May (4 pm Ghana, 5 pm Nigeria).

The match against the Niger Republic will also hold at the University Stadium, while the clash with Togo will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.