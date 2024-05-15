Nigeria: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thank Nigeria for 'Unforgettable Trip'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the West African country where locals warmly welcomed them.

They embarked on meetings, events, visits to educational facilities, and with military personnel.

Via their official website, the royals thanked event organisers and the Nigerian community for "their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips".

The couple concluded their jam-packed private visit to Nigeria with a cultural reception in Lagos and a polo match fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered, a charitable organisation that supports wounded, injured, or sick service members.

"The friendly rivalry between the teams, aptly named Duke vs Duchess, added a layer of excitement to the event, with the duchess's team claiming victory," the statement said.

Their overseas visit follows closely on the heels of Harry's trip to the United Kingdom, where he commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The duke founded this sporting competition.

The couple's three-day jaunt to the continent's most populous country made global headlines and represented their first significant journey to Africa since stepping back from their official roles in the British royal family.

The Sussexes used their trip to highlight the plights they hold dear, CBS News said. These include sports rehabilitation, mental health, and women's empowerment.

At a women's leadership event in Abuja on Saturday, the duchess shared she discovered that she had Nigerian heritage through a genealogy test. Markle said this was both eye-opening and humbling, according to BBC News.