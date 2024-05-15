Nigeria: Burna Boy's Tshwala Bam remix receives lukewarm reception

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy recently jumped on a remixed version of Tshwala Bam, an amapiano track by TitoM and Yuppe featuring S.N.E.

The original track is the first South African song in three years to hit No.1 on Apple Music in Nigeria without a Nigerian artist feature.

South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also noted that it has been streamed over 100 million times across all music platforms, while the accompanying dance challenge garnered over 11,5 billion views on TikTok.

Known for his signature style of rap, Burna Boy's inclusion in the remix was met with a mixed bag.

Most notable was his verse referencing the classic gangster movie The Godfather with the words: "... them dey call me The Godfather, move like an Italian."

A fan gave credit where it was due, posting on X: "There it is. Music with meaning. Music with substance. He doesn't just throw lines all over the place; everything Burna Boy says in a song means something. You can't make this up. He's untouchable."

South African music lovers were not as impressed. Fans were asked to rate it when a snippet of the song was previewed online, and many noted it didn't need a remix in the first place.

An X user commented: "What an unnecessary remix or the boys just wanted to lift their profile by being in a song with Burna? The song was already topping charts in Nigeria one will not think they were trying to reach the market."

Another claimed that Burna Boy's record label now co-owns the song, while some joked the Nigerian artist would be jumping on any South African hit that claims the No.1 spot in Nigeria.

The afro-beats superstar has had a stellar start to the year. In March he secured a spot on Time Magazine's list of the world's most influential people. Burna was honoured in the Icons category for his significant impact on the music industry.