Nigeria: UTME 2024 - Again, JAMB Releases More Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the results of additional 36,540 candidates who sat the recently concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The total results released now now stands at 1,879,437, according to a Tuesday statement by the JAMB Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin.

Over 26,000 UTME results are still being withheld and under investigation over possible examination misconduct.

"Others found to be involved in any examination misconduct are still undergoing investigation as the Board would want to review all the footage of all CCTV cameras placed in all its accredited centres to ascertain the candidate's culpability or otherwise," Mr Benjamin said.

"At the conclusion of this exercise, the Board would publish its findings."

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the board released 1,842,464 results withholding some 64,000 candidates' results.

The JAMB registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor of Islamic Studies, had explained at the time that 78 of the withheld results are under investigation for alleged examination misconduct, 4,594 for "procedural investigation of candidates, 2,896 "under investigation on verification," and 57,056 for centre-based investigations.

This year, more than 1.9 million candidates took the computer-based examination to assess candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

According to JAMB, 1,402,490, representing 76 per cent of candidates who sat the examination, scored below 200 from the maximum of 400 obtainable scores.

Mr Oloyede said only 8,401, representing 0.5 per cent of candidates, scored 300 and above in the examination. He said 77,070, representing 4.2 per cent, scored 250 and above and that 439,974, representing 24 per cent, scored 200 and above.

Disclaimer

Meanwhile, the examination body has disclaimed reports that the outstanding 2024 UTME results had been compromised due to a cybersecurity breach.

JAMB said a letter containing such information in circulation which is claimed to have emanated from the board did not emanate from the board.

The statement reads in part: "The attention of the Board was drawn to a fictitious letter concocted by a fraudster and circulated on social media purporting to emanate from the Board stating that the outstanding 2024 UTME results, currently being subjected to intense scrutiny by its team of experts, had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach and that it is considering rescheduling the examination.

"This is far from the truth as the said letter did not emanate from the Board. In fact, a closer look at the letter, which was not signed by any person, lacked every ingredient of a letter from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board. The letter is, therefore, from those, who wish to destroy the integrity of the Board, by compromising its unassailable operational processes to mislead hapless candidates with the sole aim of extorting them."

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe