Nigeria: Tinubu Suspends 0.5% Cybersecurity Levy

14 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known while speaking to journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Idris disclosed that Tinubu directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the implementation and review the modalities for the implementation of the cybersecurity levy.

The minister added that the levy was thoroughly discussed at the FEC meeting, adding that the policy is undergoing review.

"The position of the government is that that policy has been suspended. It has been put on hold. That is the position of the government for now. It is undergoing some form of review. It was reiterated in council (FEC meeting) yesterday. You know that today's council (meeting) is a continuation of the council meeting of yesterday," the minister said.

"So, I can tell you that the cybersecurity levy has been put on hold. It is being reviewed by the government."

The apex bank had mandated banks, mobile money operators and payment service providers to implement the levy as contained in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (Amendment) Act 2024.

All electronic transactions were expected to attract a levy of 0.5 per cent.

The money was to be remitted to the National Cybersecurity Fund overseen by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Nigerians had rejected it, accusing the government of not being sensitive to their plight.

The House of Representatives also asked the CBN to withdraw its directive to all banks on the controversial levy.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.