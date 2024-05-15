South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Visit George Building Disaster Site

Scaffolding can be seen on the building in George that collapsed on Monday night, May 6. This is as close as we could get because the area was cordoned off, GroundUp reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the site of the collapsed George building in the Western Cape on Thursday.

The building construction site collapsed nearly ten days ago - trapping at least 81 people under the rubble.

By 9am on Wednesday, the George Municipality had released the following statistics:

Total estimated individuals on-site when the incident occurred: 81

Rescued and recovered: 62

Of which deceased: 33 (27 males, six females)

Currently hospitalised: 12

Unaccounted for: 19

In a statement, the Presidency said since the incident last Monday, government and its agencies have been hard at work at the disaster site.

"Government and its disaster management agencies at all levels has mobilised personnel and resources towards the rescue efforts and is providing support to the survivors and families of the deceased. President Ramaphosa remains deeply attentive to the rescue and recovery efforts underway and has expressed his deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased workers.

"Ahead of President Ramaphosa's visit on Thursday, Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Employment and Labour, Health, Police, International Relations and Cooperation, and Public Works and Infrastructure have visited the site and have been working collaboratively with the Disaster Joint Operations Centre, with the Western Cape Provincial government and the Garden Route District Municipality," the statement read.