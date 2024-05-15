South Africa: Engineer Overseeing Collapsed George Building Faced Disciplinary Probe

Garden Route District Municipality
Emergency personnel continue their rescue operation in George, South Africa after a five-storey building collapsed with 75 people inside it.
15 May 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Atholl Mitchell, the consulting engineer responsible for overseeing the construction of the apartment block in George that collapsed last week, was under investigation by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) at the time of the deadly incident, reports  News24 .

The ECSA had recommended in February that Mitchell be charged with breaches of its code of conduct following a complaint lodged in December 2022, though details were not provided.

The council's disciplinary proceedings against Mitchell were ongoing, with a hearing yet to take place.

Mitchell's company, Mitchell and Associates, was named as the principal agent for the collapsed building site. The death toll from the collapse climbed to 33 by Tuesday afternoon.

