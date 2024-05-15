Gambia: German Police Support Team Donates Equipment, Vehicles to Gambia Police Force

The German Police Support Team (GPST) has donated and equipment, vehicles and motor bicycles to the Gambia Police worth more than 35 million Dalasi.

Held at the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) headquarters in Kanifing on Friday, May 10th2024, the donated items include four Toyota mini-vans, three Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, fifteen Yamaha motor bicycles, ten canon cameras and various crime scene equipment designated for the PIU, Mobile Traffic, HR and Forensic Units.

During his speech at the handing over ceremony, PIU Commander Commissioner Adeline Basangeh said the valuable items reminded them of the profound impact that partnership and cooperation can have, in advancing law enforcement, safety and security, adding that the items received, the shared dedication of their partners in strengthening the capacity and capabilities of personnel of the Gambia Police Force (GPF).

PIU Commander Commissioner Basangeh added that apart from the donated equipment and vehicles, the GPST has administered twenty two (22) training for five hundred and ninety four (594) PIU personnelon diverse areas ranging from public order management tactics and formation of a Special Intervention Unit (SIU), advance and leadership training of trainers (LTOT), just to name a few. He said the PIU also received several materials from the GPST in the form of combat boots, helmets, radio communication sets, batons and other standard riot equipment that meet the demands of modern day policing operations, and further said that among the benefits they received from their German partners, was the construction of a car park and the pavilion that was used for the handing over ceremony. He said the engineering Unit of the PIU was also boosted up with a generator, concrete mixer, construction equipment and tools.

On his part, German Ambassador to the Gambia, His Excellency Klaus Botzet, said since 2018, the German Government has been engaged in supporting security sector reforms of the Gambia, adding that most if not all German projects have evolved into joint projects with the European Union (EU). He expressed special thanks to his European colleagues for sharing the funding of these projects which are implemented on behalf of the German Foreign Office and the EU by two Agencies, the GIZ. He said GIZ is committed to supporting the GPF in enhancing the protection of women and children and other vulnerable groups against gender based violence.

He said the year preceding the end of the Jammeh dictatorship, the Gambia's security services especially needed everything, but most of all, they needed to rebuild trust with the public, and to restore human rights and the rule of law, as basic principles within its ranks. He added that at the same time, the Gambia Government under the leadership of President AdamaBarrow promoted a culture of tolerance, democracy, good governance and the rule of law and human rights. He said the Gambia Government understood that the well known security sector reform process is the framework under which the German project was implemented.

On his part, IGP Seedy MukhtarTouray, expressed profound gratitude to the German Police Support Team (GPST) for their steadfast, partnership and support in skills transfer and logistical provision to the Gambia Police Force.

He highlighted the crucial role of the GPST in the transformative agenda of The Gambia Police Force to creating a professional service that respects human rights and the rule of law.

IGP Touray gave assurance to the GPST that the donated items would be effectively utilized by the beneficiary units of the Gambia Police Force, to enhance their service capabilities, and concluded that the vehicles will ease the challenges of mobility that the GPF is faced with.

Steffen Haas, Deputy Head of the GPST project gave a brief overview of the extensive logistical training that they have offered to the GPF over the years.

"I am very proud that the projects are being carried out in close partnership with the Gambia Police Force. For all our constructions we provided so far, we have employed PIU engineers to do part of the work on these projects" he said, adding that within the last year alone, PIU engineers successfully constructed a car park at the PIU headquarters in Kanifing, and built some of the facilities at the Police training School in Yundum.

"We are currently in the process of expanding our projects and we will focus on successfully completing this phase of the project.Two more special intervention unit training workshops and the development of a training manual for selection and recruitment process within the Gambia Police Force at the Police Intervention Unit PIU Headquarter, is also being taken care of," Mr. Haas said.

He said that more equipment aid such as vehicles and gears worth more than 25 million Dalasi was made this year.

Dr. Assan Tangara, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior in his remarks, expressed delight in witnessing the handing over of equipment and vehicles by the GPST to the Gambia Police Force, meant to strengthen the capacity and responsiveness of the GPF. The PS said this represents a collective step forward in their unwavering commitment to fortify the security and efficiency of national security.

He said Government will continue to partner with relevant agencies to provide the needed logistics.