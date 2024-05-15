Gambia: Moherst Hosts EU Erasmus+ Information Day for the Gambia

From Fatoumata Joof, MoHERST

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) in collaboration with the European Union, on Tuesday 7th May, 2024, organised the Erasmus+ Information Dayfor The Gambia.

The purpose of the event was to avail the country's Tertiary and Higher Education institutions the opportunities offered by the Erasmus+ Program, and to provide them with the necessary information, guidance and tools necessary to increase their participation in the program so as to submit high quality proposals to win projects.

The Erasmus+ Program is an EU program in the field of education, training, youth and sport for the period 2021-2027, as support to lifelong learning, educational, professional and personal development of people in education, training, youth and sport in Europe and beyond, thereby, contributing to sustainable growth, quality jobs and social cohesion, in a drive towards innovation and to strengthening European identity and active citizenship.

Minister of Higher Education, Professor Pierre Gomez, hlighted the significance of the joint Erasmus+ program, as well as its partnership with his Ministry. Minister Gomez spoke on the crucial ways in which Universities can explore the Erasmus+ program in order to maximise gains, explore avenues for international mobility and exchange programs, capacity building projects, joint Master's degree programs, research collaboration, innovative learning methods, entrepreneurship initiatives, quality assurance, accreditation, networking opportunities and short-term mobility and staff training.

On the issue of quality assurance and accreditation, Minister Gomez noted that these are vital components of the Erasmus+ program in emphasising the need for aligning the Ministry's educational program to European standards. This he pointed out, will ease accreditation issues and ensure participation in projects related to quality assurance. In the same vein, Prof. Gomez said it would be an avenue for local Universities in The Gambia to improve their internal processes, benchmark against international best practices and elevate the quality and relevance of educational provision.

Minister Gomez urged all stakeholders, educators, policymakers, students and researchers to actively engage with the Erasmus+ program, and encouraged them to seize the rare opportunity the program affords them in order to forge meaningful partnerships, enhance diversity and harness the transformative power of international collaboration.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union's Ambassador to the Gambia, Ms. Aisha Sillah, elaborated on key areas of interest that the Erasmus+ program provides through the EU which stands as a beacon of collaboration and excellence in education, offering a myriad of opportunities for students, educators and institutions across Europe and beyond. Ms. Sillah enumerated that the Erasmus program is a golden opportunity for Gambians to broaden their horizons, enrich their academic experiences and enhance their future prospects, and said the program offers students the chance to study at prestigious Universities abroad, experience new cultures and develop valuable skills that are essential in today's globalised world.

Ms. Sillah further highlighted the importance of the EU's nomination of the Erasmus+ focal point Officer for the Gambia, whose appointment she said will serve as a significant milestone in fostering the EU Erasmus+ program implementation in The Gambia. She further noted that the focal point will serve as a central coordinator for Erasmus+ activities by promoting awareness of opportunities and providing support and guidance to students, staff and institutions across the country.

The event was moderated by the Erasmus+ Focal Point for The Gambia and Principal Science and Technology and Innovation Officer at the Ministry, Mr. Edward A. Mendy.