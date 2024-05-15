Nigerian Group in UK, Canuk, Using Seminars to Recruit New Members

press release

Canuk was formed by the Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom in 2005.

Diaspora umbrella body, the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK (Canuk), has seen a dramatic surge in requests to join its member organisations on the back of two recent highly successful online seminars that attracted over 500 people.

On 4 May, Canuk organised the first of the two seminars titled Support for New and Existing Nigerian Families in the UK: Preventing Child Safeguarding Breaches and Understanding UK Social Services Interventions. Put together by its membership committee chaired by Flora Njoku (Canuk's vice chair, associations), the event attracted several prominent Nigerians in the UK

Among those who spoke were Ekanem Robertson, who spoke on behalf of the charity Africans Against Child Abuse (Afruca); Tolulope Abegunde, the secretary of the Association of Nigerian Healthcare and Socialcare Workers (ANHCSCW); Juliet Benson of the British Nigerian Law Forum and Oluyemisi Jenkins of the Home Office. They delivered invaluable insights into navigating child safeguarding issues and social services interventions in the UK.

Ms Njoku said: "Attendees at the seminar gained practical knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian families. We had almost 300 people attend and they were so impressed with the quality of delivery that we have since been inundated with requests about how to join Canuk member organisations."

Just a week later on Saturday 11 May, Canuk's legal committee headed by its legal adviser Kayode Okenla held its own virtual summit. It was titled Legal Issues Affecting Nigerians in the UK Part One. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with legal experts and became more informed about how to navigate numerous challenges effectively.

Esteemed solicitors who addressed the seminar include Elizabeth Eigbefoh, Jennifer Obaseki, Emmanuel Sodola and Jennifer Okafor. Their sessions covered a wide range of crucial topics, including employment issues in the care industry, UK immigration laws and general advice for settling into life in the UK.

Mr Okenla said: "Both events were well-attended and received positive feedback from participants, underscoring Canuk's steadfast commitment to empowering and supporting the Nigerian community in the UK. By providing essential information and resources, Canuk continues to play a vital role in ensuring the well-being and success of Nigerians living in the UK."

Rose Graham, Canuk's publicity secretary added: "On the back of both seminars, our secretariat has been bombarded with emails from Nigerians wanting to know how they can participate in Canuk's activities. Our vice chair, associations has been working flat out, trying to point all these people in the right direction as you have to join Canuk through an association.

"What we are doing is asking them for their states of origin, their professions and what part of the UK they live in. That way, we can find the appropriate member-organisation for them to join and become full participants in Canuk's activities.

Ms Njoku urged all those wanting to find out more about Canuk to visit the organisations website at www.canukonline.com/. She added that they can also send emails to info@canukonline.co.uk where the secretariat will respond to any queries.

According to Ms Njoku, this surge in requests to join member organisations coincides with a growth in the number of associations registered with Canuk. She added that on 8 June, Canuk will hold its annual general meeting on the River Thames and about 140 organisations are registered to participate.

The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (Canuk) was formed by the Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom in 2005 in recognition of a need to unite the various Nigerian groups under one umbrella organisation.

That arrangement ensures that the welfare, views, and community interests of Nigerians in the United Kingdom are represented in a harmonious and organised manner while also creating a forum through which their voices could be heard.