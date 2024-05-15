Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Borno Workers Paid As Low As N6,000 to N8,000

15 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Labour Veterans and Trade Unionists Assembly has expressed outrage over the wages paid to workers in Borno State, revealing that many are receiving as little as N6,000 to N8,000 as minimum wage.

Comrade Isa Tijani, National Interim Chairman of the Labour Veterans, condemned the situation in a statement on Tuesday.

The Labour Veterans also condemned arbitrary deductions from workers' salaries, warning that if the issue is not addressed, workers in other states might face similar exploitation.

Tijani said, "It pains us to admit that, we now have it on clear record, that, in Borno state, workers in most of the local governments throughout the state, are presently being paid N6000 to N8000 only, as minimum wage. This is not only despicable, but an open case of inhuman slavery in the 21st century.

"We wish to call on the Governor to do the following: Ensure that all entitled workers are paid the prevailing agreed amount even before the new Minimum Wage comes into effect; Stop all forms of arbitrary deductions in the name of palliatives or purchase of cars to local Government Chairmen.

"Taking into cognizance the shameful act that is taking place in Borno state, we are afraid that workers in some states might be experiencing the same fate. Accordingly, it is of vital importance for the Labour Leaders and their members to successfully tackle the sticky and knotty issue of full wage agreements implementation across board, before the new National Minimum Wage regime comes into Law."

