Ghana: IDEG Warns Youth Against Political Exploitation

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has cautioned the youth, especially first time voters, to resist exploitation by politicians, particularly during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The IDEC urged the youth to show patriotism and vigilance, urging them not to succumb to monetary inducements or material gifts that could compromise their integrity and lead to unlawful behaviour.

A statement signed by Mr Kwesi Jonah, Senior Research Fellow, Advocacy and Institutional Relations, IDEG, condemned any actions that could undermine Ghana's democratic process, reaffirming its staunch opposition to threats against the country's democratic institutions.

He said IDEC was committed to safeguarding democracy and peace in the country, adding that central to organisation's advocacy was the promotion of voter education and civic engagement, particularly among the youth.

According to the statement, IDEG had mobilised volunteers across all 16 regions of the country, to serve as educators and observers.

Their mission it said, was to empower citizens with knowledge necessary for effective participation in the electoral process.

The statement said IDEC's particular concern was to prevent the exploitation of young voters to engage in illegal registration activities.

The IDEG warned that such unlawful actions not only compromised the integrity of the electoral process, but also sow the seeds of election-related violence.

To prevent further escalation, the statement emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order at all voter registration centres.

The statement said it was relevant for children to be educated about all electoral processes and other civic responsibilities.

The statement urged parents and guardians across the country to take active role in sensitising children to the electoral process, especially the limited voter registration that is currently taking place across the country.

The IDEG said the registration exercise was one of the major activities on the EC's 2024 election schedule.

The statement said IDEG's review of media reports on the exercise, highlighted several issues, including equipment breakdown and network failures, which caused voter registration delays in some parts of the country.

The IDEG cited limited violence between political parties and, in certain cases, with security agents, and the manipulation of some young voters to register unlawfully.

As a result, the civil society organisation said it was critical to prevent violence at all voter registration locations.

The statement advised the media to uphold its role as impartial sources of information, devoid of fake news and disinformation that could undermine the entire exercise.

IDEG said that a smooth and peaceful voter registration process was essential for credible election.