Liberia: Weah's Returning On the Ballot for Money

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon notes here that a reappearance of former President George Weah on the ballot in 2029 will solely be to settle for huge cash and tell his supporters that he is a man of peace, rather than really wanting to become President again.

Speaking on a local radio station, Senator Dillon said the former President and Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change has no chance of resurfacing at the Liberian Presidency.

In his opinion, Ambassador Weah's election to the Presidency in 2017 by citizens was based on love, not belief. He added that many loved him and decided to pay him for the love with the country's highest seat.

However, he observes that the CDC strongman failed to meet the electorates' expectations when he became President, as Mr. Weah could not provide better living conditions and jobs for the citizenry during his time in office.

Senator Dillon deduces that because of this failure, the very citizens who voted for Amb. In 2017, Weah, to the presidency, ensured that he was voted out of office during the 2013 presidential election for underperformance.

"George Weah does not have any standing to return to the presidency of this country, and let me state on this microphone: any placement of George Weah on a ballot for 2029 will be for him to make money, and in the runoff, he'll tell his people y'all go home, y'all know the country and I am a peaceful man; they finished settling him. Just leave that thing there, man," he calculates.

The Montserrado County lawmaker indicates that some individuals primarily appear on the ballot at any given election just for their name and certain motives, adding that the first two times Weah contested for the Presidency, it was not actually intended for him to be President.

He emphasizes that even when the former football icon became Liberia's President, the characteristics of a President could not be seen in him until he was booted out.

"Somebody, who is sitting in an office, outsourcing the duties and responsibilities of that office, the functions, and only carrying the title, that's somebody who wants to be President?" He asks.

Meanwhile, when questioned about who he thinks would be the best candidate for the Presidency in 2029, Senator Dillon says he is focusing right now on correcting his missteps in 2024.

Despite Information Minister Jerelimik Piah's pronouncement that President Joseph Boakai will not contest for a second term, he says his concentration is not on what is in store for 2029 like the CDC did when they were in power.

"I have 2024 right here. I have some missteps for us to correct, and instead of correcting them and putting things on hold, I start thinking, in 2029, that's how you lose it. By the time George Weah became President in 2018, they started talking about 21 years and forever," he observes.

Ex-President Weah and former ruling CDC are resolved to vie for the Presidency in 2029 and have begun to re-strategize and restructure to build a formidable force five years after their defeat in 2023.