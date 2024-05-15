Kenya Red Cross Launches Joint Appeal With ODM for Donations to Help Flood Victims

To enhance ongoing search and rescue operations during the flooding, the Kenya Red Cross had to deploy new rescue boats, particularly in high-risk flood areas. These boats pictured here are now actively supporting operations in Tana River and Kilifi Counties.

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross has issued an urgent appeal for support from Kenyans and well-wishers to aid the victims of recent devastating floods caused by intense rains across the country.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris said the floods have caused despair and agony among many families and called for generous donations to alleviate their continued suffering.

Speaking at Chungwa House on Tuesday during the flagging-off of food and non-food items to those affected, Idris praised the ODM party for initiating the relief effort and encouraged other entities to follow suit.

"The Red Cross will work closely with the ODM Disaster Response Appeal team, led by Migori County Senator Eddy Oketch, to ensure humanitarian support reaches the neediest families affected by the recent floods," Idris said even as 12 more deaths were reported Tuesday, raising the toll to 289.

The devastating floods from the El Nino rains that started in April has displaced nearly 300,000 people.

ODM Deputy Party Leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Ali who presided over the flagging-off ceremony on Tuesday the party's commitment to standing with Kenyans in times of need, not just in moments of joy.

"We postponed our grassroots elections to show humanity to those affected by the floods. It would have been heartless to continue the exercise under such devastating circumstances," Joho stated.

He urged Kenyans of goodwill to channel their donations through the Disaster Response Appeal Team to ensure coordinated assistance to affected families.

Oparanya assured that donations will be distributed to all affected regions, regardless of political affiliation. He mentioned planned visits to Mai Mahiu in Nakuru County, Mavoko in Machakos County, Budalangi and Teso in Busia County, Nyando in Kisumu County, and Mathare in Nairobi County, among other areas.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna announced that the party headquarters is open for more donations and assured Kenyans that the distributions will be conducted transparently.

"We will ensure that the affected families in the areas we visit are well-coordinated by the local leadership for easy distribution of the donated food and non-food items," Sifuna said.