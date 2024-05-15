Nigeria: NNLl Side, Inter Lagos Set Sights On NPFL Promotion

Inter Lagos FC have expressed optimism to gain promotion into the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as they prepare ahead of the 2023/2024 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 play-off billed to kick off June 7 in Enugu state.

It could be recalled that eight teams qualified for the second-tier league playoff after completing the abridged league format. Among the eight teams, three are from Lagos.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the club's Chief Operating Officer Tosin Fashoyin assured that the team will not rest their oar to replicate Sporting Lagos' feat of securing the ticket to the top-flight the same year they debuted in the second-tier league.

She envisaged that the presence of the two clubs at the top-flight league would bring to life fans' experience of local football.

"It is going to be beautiful. Sporting, Inter Lagos, we are redefining football in Lagos and in Nigeria. We are gathering fans. We are making a match day experience as it is beautiful to watch, so hopefully Lagos will be a place even Nigeria as a whole that people will come together and Nigeria football clubs.

"So apart from winning, we will also like to create that experience for our fans all over the world where they can enjoy good football and become fans ultimately," she said.

She attributed the feat of securing the ticket to the playoff to hard work and dedication of the players, reiterating the club's commitment to players' welfare.