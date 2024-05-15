Nigeria: NDLEA Inaugurates Squads to Tackle Open Sales, Consumption of Drugs in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has inaugurated special squads to curb open sales and consumption of illicit drugs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Kabiru Tsakuba, Commander of Narcotics (CN), NDLEA, FCT Command, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Tsakuwa said that the approach would be through dislodgement of notorious drug joints, arrest of drug dealers, seizure of drugs and prosecution of offenders.

He said that FCT was unique because it had an international airport where some flights come directly from drug source countries and others from East African countries where hard drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, could be accessed. (NAN)