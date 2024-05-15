Nigeria: Misfiring Strikers Not Helping Sunshine Stars' Relegation Struggle - Boboye

Sunshine Stars Coach, Kennedy Boboye has expressed his concerns over his side's prolificacy in front of goal as the club battles to escape relegation.

The two-time league champion stated this after the Owena Whales defeated visiting Rivers United in the rescheduled encounter of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day 27.

Daily Trust report that the club beats Rivers United 1-0 in a tough game to brighten the chances of the Boboye's boys, in the encounter held at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure at the weekend.

Mr Boboye said the players are already preparing hard with a focus on winning home matches with the next game of the Federation Cup before the team will be playing host to Bendel Insurance.

"Our major problem is how to be scoring goals but we will continue working to improve in that area," he said.

Ibrahim Yusuf with jersery number 9, gave the lead in the 68th minutes of the match for Sunshine Stars in the first half of the game, which ended in a goaless draw as the club missed many lines of scoring chances.

But in the second half of the game, the stars's momentum continued helping Awosanmi Promise upfront as the goal eventually arrived in the 68th minute, when Ibrahim Yusuf's volley beat Rivers United goalkeeper.

The goal moved the Owena Whales from 18th position to 17th on the log.

Reacting, Rivers United coach, Evans Ogenyi attributed his side loss to fatigue, saying the visiting team had had to play five matches in 15 days.