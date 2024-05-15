Nigeria: U.S University Offers $25,000 Undergraduate Scholarships to Nigerians, Other Foreign Students

15 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Michigan State University (MSU) has announced $25,000 scholarship opportunities for interested Nigerians and other international students willing to pursue an undergraduate degree in the United States (US).

The US university revealed this on its website adding that the undergraduate scholarship "covers $25,000 towards tuition annually, renewable for eight semesters."

An online news platform which shares success and scholarship stories, Scholarship Region, also confirmed this on its website.

It read, "The Michigan State University Scholarship is awarded to academically competitive incoming freshmen with non-U.S. residency status applying from schools outside the United States."

The scholarship closes on November 1, 2024, and MSU stated that it is eligible to all nationals of all countries.

"International Tuition Grant consideration is holistic and will consider academic performance, student involvement, the application essay, English proficiency, and geographic diversity," it added.

The requirements and steps to follow for the eligibility of the scholarship are outlined in the MSU's website.

