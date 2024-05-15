Nigeria: Army Cracks Down On Rivers Residents 'Refining' Crude Oil in Their Homes

The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army on Wednesday discovered 5 reservoirs stocked with 45,000 liters of crude oil each in Odagwa Etche community, Etche local government area of Rivers State.

Conducting journalists round the oil bunkering sites, General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Jamal Abdusalam, who was represented by the Commander of 29 Battalion of the Division, Lt. Col. Ishaya Manga, said residents have crude oil boiling pots in their respective homes.

He said the discovery was in continuation of series of operations conducted by the Division since February.

Abdusalam said troops of the Division discovered about five reservoirs stocked with 45,000 litres of crude oil each.

He said the troops observed that many residents had boiling pots in their respective houses where they cook and refine stolen crude oil.

He said, "The Discovery made is in continuation of series of operations that is being conducted now which we started since February which was directed and organized by the division. The GOC of 6 Division of the Nigeria army who has consistently maintained his position and determination to rid off his area of operations of illegal oil bunkering and other forms of criminality."

"This operations started since February and is on going and it will continue until we destroy all the illegal refineries in our area of responsibilities. The troops of 6 Division were directed by the GOC to fish out, locate, identify and also destroy all the illegal refineries within the Division area of responsibility. As you can see this is one of the reservoirs that was discovered by our own troops while in operation.

"There are other reservoirs that are in other places and that is why we brought you here so that you can communicate to the public what is going on. This is economic sabotage against the federal government and this has impacted negatively on the socio economic activities as well as the health of the citizens and that is why we are here and we will continue to do our best to ensure that all the illegal refineries in this area are destroyed.

"Apart from these reservoirs, there are other cooking pots at various locations which we have also discovered. We have discovered five of these reservoirs which have about 45,000 liters of crude oil in each. We discovered oil wells where hose was illegally connected to the various reservoirs. From those reservoirs the other ones were stocked in cellphone bags and sacks in their various camps for cooking.

"Some of the residence cook crude oil in their respective houses. So far, we have discovered five of the reservoirs which are filled with illegal crude oil and there are other empty ones . The operation is on going and we will continue to make further discoveries as soon as discoveries are made available and we will communicate to you so that the public will be informed."

He commended some residents of the area who cooperated with them through intelligence sharing and gathering.