Nigeria: Updated - Three Wike's Loyalists Dump Fubara's Cabinet

Three loyalists of Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They are Commissioners for Education, Professor Chinedu Mmon and Gift Worlu, Commissioner of Housing and Austin Ben Chioma, Commissioner for Environment.

The trio are among those who rejoined the cabinet after President Bola Tinubu brokered a peace deal that eventually collapsed.

In a letter dated May 15, 2024, and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, the former Commissioner of Education said he was resigning because his current workspace had become toxic.

"I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Rivers State Executive Council as the Honourable Commissioner for Education with effect from today, May 15, 2024.

"It is a truism that a calm and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity. It is, however, unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me to realize my set targets for the education sector in the state.

"There is a loss of trust, animosity, and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet, which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.

"I want to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity to serve in your cabinet and wish you well in your administration."

On his part, the former Housing Commissioner, wrote: "I write to resign my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner of Housing formally. One of the most difficult decisions in my life yet, it is precipitated by the toxic atmosphere that has characterised our working relationship, especially the smouldering arbitrariness of decisions and actions, including the attempt to fuse the executive and legislative arms of government in Rivers State.

"I thank you for the opportunity to serve in your government and wish you the best as you continue to steer the ship of state. Kindly accept the assurances of my esteemed regards."

Ben Chioma said, "I want to appreciate Your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear state and other personal reasons"

The development comes weeks after two pro-Wike commissioners also tendered their resignation.

They are Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, who resigned as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice ,and Isaac Kamalu, former former Finance Commissioner.

The duo tendered their resignation after Fubara redeployed them to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor's Office) and Ministry for Employment Generation and Empowerment, respectively.

The crisis between Wike and Fubara seems to be getting worse by the day, with the governor vowing to go all out.

On Monday, Fubara hinted that he would probe the administration of Wike under which he served as Accountant-General.