Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele On Charges of Illegal Printing of Naira Notes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on charges of illegal printing of naira notes.

He was arraigned on four counts before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Maitama in Abuja.

The EFCC accused him of printing N684 million notes at the cost N18.96 billion without then President Muhammadu Buhari's approval.

Also, the agency accused the former CBN governor of illegally approving the withdrawal of about N124.8 billion from the consolidated revenue fund.

But he pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him before the trial judge, Maryann Anenih.

Thereafter, the prosecuting lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked for a date for trial.

However, the defence lawyer urged the court to grant Mr Emefiele bail pending the determination of the case.

Mr Emefiele has faced multiple corruption charges in Lagos and Abuja since his sack by President Bola Tinubu last June.

He was incarcerated for several months by the State Security Service (SSS) which subsequently transferred him to EFCC in Abuja

In the latest case,the prosecution said "Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, between the 19 October 2022 and 5 March 2023 in Abuja, knowingly disobeyed the direction of Section 19 of the CBN Act, 2007; by approving the printing of N375,520,000.00 pieces of colour swapped N1,000, at the total cost of N11,052, 068,062 without the recommendation of the Board of Central Bank and the strict approval of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which conduct of yours caused injury to the public and you thereby committed an offence."

In another count, the EFCC said "Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, between the 19 October 2022 and 5 March 2023 in Abuja, knowingly disobeyed the direction of Section 19 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, by approving the printing of 172,000,000 pieces of colour swapped N500 (Five Hundred Naira) Notes; at the total cost of N4, 471,066,040 without the recommendation of the Board of Central Bank and the strict approval of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which conduct of yours caused injury to the public and you thereby committed an offence."

The other counts read: "That you Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, between the 19th day of October 2022 and 5th March 2023 in Abuja, knowingly disobeyed the direction of Section 19 of the CBN Act, 2007, by approving the printing of 137,070,000 pieces of colour swapped N200 (Two Hundred Naira) Note...at the total cost of N3, 441, 005, 280 without the recommendation of the Board of Central Bank and the strict approval of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria which conduct of yours caused injury to the public and you thereby committed an offence.

"That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, on or about the 7th day of October 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly disobeyed the direction of Section 80 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended);...by approving the withdrawal of the total sum of N124, 860, 227, 865.16 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation in a manner not prescribed by the National Assembly, which conduct of yours caused injury to the public and you thereby committed an offence."