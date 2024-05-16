Nigeria: I Am Yet to Find Love - Ayra Starr

15 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has opened up on her relationship status.

In a recent chat with Angela Yee on the 'Way Up' show, the singer revealed that she is yet to find love.

Quizzed if she is in a relationship, Ayra Starr replied: "I am not in love yet, but soon".

The 21-year-old hitmaker, while regretting her actions, also said she might have unintentionally broken the hearts of some people.

"I break hearts everyday. I am just kidding. Not on purpose though. But in a case I have broken anybody's heart, it has not been on purpose," she said.

Last year, the MAVIN Records signee dismissed the rumour of being romantically involved with Rema, noting that "he is my brother".

Ayra Starr recorded a massive success with the release of song 'Rush' which gained mainstream international recognition in 2022.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it climbed to number 24.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.