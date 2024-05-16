Nigeria: Inflation Rises to 33.69%

15 May 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodity further increased to 33.69 per cent in April compared to 33.20 per cent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

Year-on-year, the headline index stood at 33.69 per cent compared to 22.22 per cent recorded in April 2023.

According to the CPI report for the month, 40.53 per cent, year-on-year, representing 15.92 per cent increased compared to 24.61 per cent in April last year.

Also, core inflation, including energy prices rose by 6.87 per cent year on year to 26.84 per cent in the review period compared to 19.96 per cent in April 2023.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.