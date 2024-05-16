Nigeria: Inflation Rises to 33.69%

Abuja — The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodity further increased to 33.69 per cent in April compared to 33.20 per cent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

Year-on-year, the headline index stood at 33.69 per cent compared to 22.22 per cent recorded in April 2023.

According to the CPI report for the month, 40.53 per cent, year-on-year, representing 15.92 per cent increased compared to 24.61 per cent in April last year.

Also, core inflation, including energy prices rose by 6.87 per cent year on year to 26.84 per cent in the review period compared to 19.96 per cent in April 2023.

Details later...