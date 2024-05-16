Nigeria: Deputy Secretary Campbell's Meeting With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
On May 14, Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar in Washington. On the heels of their engagement during a successful U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission in Abuja last month, the Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister made progress toward implementing mutual economic, governance, and security priorities. The two reiterated their commitment to a vibrant partnership to build a prosperous future for both nations.
