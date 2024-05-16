Nigeria: Deputy Secretary Campbell's Meeting With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar

15 May 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

On May 14, Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell met with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar in Washington. On the heels of their engagement during a successful U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission in Abuja last month, the Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister made progress toward implementing mutual economic, governance, and security priorities. The two reiterated their commitment to a vibrant partnership to build a prosperous future for both nations.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.