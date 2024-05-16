Nigeria: What Autopsy Report Says About Cause of Mohbad's Death - Pathologist

Mohbad died on 12 September 2023 at 27 years old.

The autopsy conducted on the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, failed to determine the cause of his death, a forensic scientist and pathologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Sunday Osiyemi, has revealed.

In its Wednesday report, Channels TV said Mr Osiyemi told the coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, who is a magistrate, why the cause of Mohbad's death could not be determined.

The TV station added that Mohbad's family lawyer, Wahab Shittu, however, informed journalists that the pathologist suggested the possibility that the late singer's death might have been connected to specific medications.

The lawyer said: "The pathologist said the body ought to have been exhumed within 12 hours after it was buried to avoid decomposition. So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained, and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, and there is no particular reason.

"He also went further to say that it may be attributed to reactions to certain drugs administered to him before he died. Again, he then qualified that to say he does not know whether it is those drugs that led to his death."

The coroner adjourned until 11 June for the cross-examination of the pathologist.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 21 September 2023 that the Lagos State Police exhumed Mohbad's body for autopsy due to uncertainties surrounding his death.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September 2023 and was buried the next day, causing an uproar from his fans.

Following his death, his family was entangled in various disputes, including matters concerning his son Liam's DNA, property, and the autopsy result.

Following Mohbad's remains being exhumed, his fans and family anticipated the autopsy result would reveal his cause of death.

In January, his father, Joseph Aloba, disclosed that the delay in burying his son was due to DNA testing and autopsy results.

He said, "My reason is this: You know that I have already buried Mohbad, but they (the police) had exhumed his body for some reason.

"The reason is to know what killed him, and we are still expecting the results to come out, which is necessary before we can make any attempt to bury him. So we need the DNA and the autopsy; it is essential."

In March, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Richard Somiari, said the autopsy result would be ready in three to four weeks.

Mr Somiari gave the assurance while testifying during a coroner's inquest into the death of the singer.

The defence counsel cross-examined the witness in the inquest.