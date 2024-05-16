Nigeria: Amnesty Programme'll Enhance Signage Registration, Payment Processes - - Lasaa

16 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

THE Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, LASAA, has said that the introduction of the LASAA Amnesty Programme, LASAAMP, will enhance streamlining registration and payment processes for both new and existing signage owners.

Speaking while unvieling the initiative, Managing Director of LASAA, Fatiu Akiolu, said: "Our LASAAMP campaign is geared towards simplifying the payment process for all business owners, with a strong emphasis on compliance and the consequences of non-compliance with signage regulations.

"This initiative is especially beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises facing challenges with current payment procedures."

Similarly, LASAA's Head of Strategy and Corporate Communication, Mr. Temitope Akande, explained that during the amnesty period, which is scheduled to run from May 15 to June 25, all signage applications and payment renewals will be treated as amnesty registrations.

"This presents a unique opportunity for both walk-in customers and existing clients to renew their registrations and benefit from the streamlined payment process."

On his part, LASAA's Head of Innovation and Operation, Mr. Gbolahan Dixon, stated that each team will be led by a supervisor who will manage a WhatsApp-enabled line to address inquiries promptly, round-the-clock.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.