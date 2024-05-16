Zimbabwe: George Building Collapse - Embassy Confirms 3 Zimbabweans Survived As Death Toll Rises to 33

The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has confirmed that three nationals were injured and have been identified among the survivors when a partially completed five-storey building collapsed in George, South Africa.

South African publication TimesLive reported on Wednesday that authorities have identified 47 of the estimated 81 people who were on site.

33 have been confirmed dead, of whom 27 are men and 6 women, 12 are currently hospitalised.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa, David Hamadziripi, said the embassy has sent a team to the scene to provide support and gather more information.

"We don't have a precise number. What we are aware of is at least 3 survivors because I had a team from the embassy and the consulate in George and they did meet those 3 survivors, 1 who had been hospitalized but has since been released from hospital," Hamadziripi said.

The ambassador added that they have heard reports of up to three Zimbabweans who may have died in the incident, but they have not received any official confirmation yet.

Hamadziripi added, "As of yesterday we were informed that the scene where this building collapsed is a crime scene so it is still under the control of the South African Police Service and of course with the emergency services doing the search and rescue effort.

"Once they have completed that phase then they will hand the building over to the Department of Public Works and the Department of Labour and then of course investigations will be already underway as to the cause of the collapse of the building and this is being undertaken by the competent authorities of South Africa".

The Embassy is ready to provide any necessary assistance to affected nationals, including potential repatriation of remains if requested by families.

"As we have done in the past we have had disasters in this country where our nationals have been affected, as an Embassy representing the Government and the people of Zimbabwe we have always gone to provide support and assistance as needed so in some occasions we have provided for repatriation of the bodies if the deceased relatives so request that they would want to repatriate the remains of their loved ones for burial in Zimbabwe.

"So yes we stand ready to assist but we need first to determine how many Zimbabweans are indeed affected and what type of assistance is required", said Hamadziripi

The ambassador will be travelling to George to provide support.