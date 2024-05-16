South Africa: Rescue Efforts Enter Day 10 After Deadly Building Collapse in George

16 May 2024
By Melody Chironda

The rescue and recovery operation continues since the tragic building collapse incident at 75 Victoria Street in George, Western Cape. According to George Municipality, rescue workers and other individuals involved have been tirelessly working at the site for 235 "gruelling" hours.

In support of the rescue efforts, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will visit the disaster site today, accompanied by several ministers.

Hopes remain for the safe recovery of those still unaccounted for - 19 people - and well-wishers send strength to the families affected by this devastating tragedy.

So far, authorities have been able to connect 47 of the victims to their families, while the George municipality and officials continue their efforts to provide support and information to the grieving relatives.

The death toll remains at 33, and 12 people are still being treated in hospital.

