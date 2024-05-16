Liberia: Veep Koung to Dedicate Several Projects in Nimba

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung is expected to make his first official visit to his home county, Nimba since his inauguration, beginning May 15-19, 2024.

Vice President Koung before he was elected Vice President, served as Senator of Nimba for three years after serving the House of Representatives for nine years.

The first leg of his visit which covers Electoral districts 1, 2, and 3 is meant to thank the people of the county for their trust and assures that the UP-Led government under the astute leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., will do everything possible to perform its role.

"We are ever grateful to the people of Nimba, Partisans of Unity Party, the MDR party, FOJ members, and all residents in Nimbafor your support and we look forward to your presence and participation during my official visit", the Vice President said.

While in Nimba, several programs have been planned to enable the Vice President to interact and engage with his People.

According to the official schedule for the visit of the VP, the Vice President will engage with citizens of the first three electoral districts beginning with thanksgiving programs to be held in Ganta, Sanniquellie and Yekepa cities on May 15-18 respectively.

On Friday, May 17 the Vice President as part of his visit will dedicate the Central Mosque in Sanniquellie city and continue with a Thanksgiving program in Yekepa with the people of Yarmien.

On Saturday, May 18, Vice President Koung will host cluster meetings and return to Monrovia, ending the first phase of his " thank you visit" to the county.

