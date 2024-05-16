Ghana: Andy Dosty to Host 'Live Konnect' Concert

The "Live Konnect" concert is a platform that brings celebrities together to perform with a live band, providing thrilling entertainment for music lovers, every month.

Ghanaian radio broadcaster, Andrew Akwasi Amoh, better known as Andy Dosty, is set to host this year's edition of the "Live Konnect" concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Soho, Marina Mall, Airport City in Accra.

The musical event will feature performances from selected Ghanaian artists such as Amerado, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame, Sista Afia amongst others.

Previous editions featured performances by Sefa, Cina Soul, Mr. Drew, DatBeatGod, Kwabena Kwabena, Gambo, KiDi, Black Sherif, Sefa, Kofi Jamar, N Loso, LJ, Untouchable Band, Character, and Sarkodie.

The concert is an initiative of Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Mensah, along with other event promoters, with the annual goal of showcasing Ghanaian music and artistry.

Limited tickets and table reservations are available. Attendees can dial *714*11*15# to purchase tickets.

Andy Dosty is a seasoned radio broadcaster and DJ. He has also worked as a master of ceremonies, hosting a variety of programmes in Ghana. He also doubles as an actor and musician. Andy Dosty released an All-Star feature album titled 'Seniors Club Vol 1' in 2005, featuring Kunta Kinte, Root Eye, Dilute, Lazy Dog, Okomfour Kwadee, Okyeame Kwame, and Kwabena Kwabena.

Four singles from the album ('Akurase Baa', 'Wiper', 'Aden', and 'Die Akosie') received extensive radio airplay across Ghana.