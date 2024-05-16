Ghana: 'Mahama Bought 200 Tickets to Support Me' - Lilwin Discloses

"I was surprised by a call from Mahama around midnight. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it"

Ghanian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin, has recounted how former President John Mahama showed him a kind gesture.

The actor revealed in a video circulating on X(formerly known as Twitter) that he once got a late-night call from the former president indicating that he'd bought 200 tickets for his movie's premiere. He added that those tickets be given to people who might not be able to afford it.

According to him, John Mahama exhibited the kind gesture to support his movie. He mentioned that the NDC Flagbearer said he would like to attend his film's premiere if he has the time.

"I was surprised by a call from Mahama around midnight. He was concerned my film might be politically charged, but after I explained, he supported it. He bought 200 tickets and suggested I give them away. I really appreciate it. He also mentioned he'd try to attend the premiere, if possible," Lilwin said.

Lilwin who recently resigned from contesting the parliamentary seat of Afigya Kwabre South constituency, in the Ashanti region due to financial crisis, disclosed that when he was having issues with transporting the students to and from school because his buses had broken down, John Mahama helped him acquire a school bus that was worth over GH¢300,000.

"After I was interviewed regarding my school bus problem. He sent one of his sons to purchase a school bus which cost about GH¢300,000 for the school which is currently being used to pick the students," he added.

"A Country Called Ghana," LilWin's latest film, will have its premiere at the National Theatre on May 17 in and Kumasi, on May 25, 2024.